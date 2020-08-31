Free virtual writers workshop at Kent County Public Library

DOVER — Kent County Public Library will offer a free virtual writers workshop beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. for six sessions.

The workshop will be conducted via Zoom, an online meeting platform. The sessions will meet on Sept. 8 and 22, Oct. 6 and 20, Nov. 10 and 24 for ages 14 and up.

The program will offer a welcoming and encouraging space for endeavoring writers to draw inspiration, accept feedback and learn simple techniques to turn story ideas into actual written pages in a short period of time. Each session will focus on a specific area of the creative writing process from concept to creation, including writing prompts, peer reviews, group activities, outside writing exercises and more. The sessions will be led by Jill Marie Denton, author of the Second Saga series. Preregistration with email address is required. Registrants will receive instructions for joining the Zoom sessions with their registration confirmation. You can register online at www.tinyurl.com/KCPLcalendar or by calling 302- 744-1919 (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.).