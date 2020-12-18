Freeman Stage volunteer honored with service award

Maureen Griffith, has been selected to receive the Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Award as an Emerging Volunteer Leader.

SELBYVILLE — The Freeman Stage, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, recently announced one of its volunteers, Maureen Griffith, has been selected to receive the Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Award as an Emerging Volunteer Leader.

The formal announcement of the 2020 honorees was made during a Facebook Live broadcast on Dec. 11. Recipients will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2021.

As a member of The Freeman Stage volunteer corps, Griffith has spent six years on the Volunteer Advisory Committee — a peer-appointed leadership group who are both advocates and liaisons between the corps and staff — where she serves in an additional capacity as the committee’s secretary. She also sits on the volunteer newsletter subcommittee where she contributes articles to the bi-monthly publication.

Ms. Griffith is also one of nine volunteer captains. This program, like the VAC, is a leadership group that reinforces and supports the core purpose of the foundation. Captains assist with volunteer management, training, recruitment and retention. Ms. Griffith’s primary focus as a captain is to lead the Stage’s Young Audience Series, which includes free performances for children and families.

Ms. Griffith has donated her time and talents to the Dewey (Goes Pink) Run since its inception in 2011. There she led the top fundraising team three years in a row, and for two consecutive years claimed the Starboard Cup for the most team members. Proceeds from her leadership and involvement go to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. She was also a force behind this year’s Inaugural Hope for Livi Virtual 5k Run Walk, benefiting Livi Pego, who was participating in her first triathlon in Dewey Beach in 2017 when she suffered a devastating injury which left her a quadriplegic.

“She epitomizes our core purpose by building personal connections with patrons, staff, volunteers and artists through her exceptional service,” Freeman Stage Volunteer Coordinator Paul Tooker. said.

“We are thrilled to see her dedication to not only The Freeman Stage, but also her community, recognized as one of this year’s Emerging Volunteer Leaders.”