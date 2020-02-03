Gaffigan, Chris Janson coming to Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON — Country singers Chris Janson with Michael Ray and comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at this year’s Delaware State Fair.

Mr. Janson, who will perform July 23, with Mr. Ray is a platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the four years since the release of his debut album, the three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats, including two No. 1 singles.

He most recently took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song “Drunk Girl,” which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards. His chart-topping, double-Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” was named the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year and declared one of the “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” by NSAI. Now its onto new music for Janson: “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his forthcoming album due this fall, is approaching Top 20 at country radio.

Mr. Ray scored two number ones songs from his 2015 self-titled debut album with “Kiss You in the Morning” and “Think a Little Less.” His sophomore album, Amos, which debuted in the Top 3 on the Billboard Country Charts upon release has already spawned the hit “Get to You” and third No. 1 “One That Got Away,” which All Access declared “an undeniable crowd pleaser.”

Tickets range from $25 to $65 (plus ticket fee) or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.

Jim Gaffigan

Mr.. Gaffigan, who will perform July 29 at the M&T Bank Grandstand, is a five-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, best-selling author, Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist,

On the silver screen, his many credits include “Three Kings,” “Super Troopers 1 and 2” and “Chappaquiddick.”

He recently released his seventh standup special, “Quality Time,” with Amazon Studios making history as their first original comedy special. In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Mr. Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from “Portlandia” and “Bob’s Burgers” to the HBO cult hits “Flight of the Concords” to dramatic roles in “Law & Order.”

Tickets range from $35 to $45 (plus ticket fee) or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30.

The Demolition Derby presented by Taylor & Messick returns to the M&T Bank Grandstand on Friday, July 31. Tickets range from $10 to $12 (plus ticket fee). Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7. For tickets or more information on how to participate in this year’s derby visit the Delaware State Fair website.

Tickets for admission and concerts will go on sale Friday at 10 a,n, and can be purchased online at www.delawarestatefair.com, or by calling eTix at 1-800-514-3849.

Previously announced shows are the Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippen on June 13 at the Quillen Arena on the fairgrounds and Dierks Bentley (July 25) and TobyMac (July 28) will appear during the 2020 Delaware State Fair.

The 2020 Delaware State Fair will be held July 23–Aug. 1.