Georgetown’s Circle among places to bring in 2020

GEORGETOWN — Differing ups and downs of New Year’s Eve celebrations are reflected in the Big Apple and the heart of Sussex County.

In Times Square in New York City, the ball begins to drop just before midnight, ushering in the New Year.

The town of Georgetown’s bonfire pits provide warmth for revelers during the New Year’s Eve celebration on The Circle. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

On The Circle in Georgetown, the digital LED ball is raised.

“We’re well rounded …,” said Georgetown Mayor Bill West with a chuckle.

Revelers and families looking for a festive place to be to bid farewell to 2019 and welcome 2020 can find it in downtown Georgetown at New Year’s Eve on The Circle.

Several food trucks, a beer/wine mini-bar, fire pits, heated tent and a free photo booth are in the offing, along with music by the popular local band Glass Onion, back for another New Year’s celebration in Sussex County’s county seat.

“It’s family friendly, so bring the kids,” said Mayor West. “Dance, sing and carry on — and have a good time.”

Presented by the town of Georgetown, band sponsors for this year’s event are First State Chevrolet, Boulevard Preston Ford and McGee Motors of Georgetown.

The photo booth will return. “We’ve had that for the past three years, and it has been a great success,” said Mayor West. “Last year they brought makeup pieces, 2019 emblems and things for different pictures.”

While still not confirmed, plans are in the works for horse and carriage rides. “We did that one year and that was neat. People just lined up to get on the horse and buggy and go for a ride around town,” said Mayor West.

One food vendor will be Truck It, whose menu will feature oyster sandwiches.

Legal bubbly – beer and wine – will sold by The Counting House. “They are going to set up a mini bar outside their restaurant,” Mayor West said.

There will be at least two official town of Georgetown fire pits to provide warmth as well as roasting opportunities for marshmallows and even hot dogs. In addition, as in the past, there will be a heated tent area for revelers.

Glass Onion is scheduled to take the stage around 9 p.m. and play into New Year 2020.

“We try to get The Circle shut down by 8:30 p.m. and the band starts at 9 o’clock. They’ll play to about 12:30 a.m. or 1 a.m. It all depends on how much crowd is there and what’s going on,” said Mayor West.

The highlight, of course, is the raising on the LED ball, which at midnight will usher in 2020 with a Happy New Year display.

“That seems to be the attraction. Even if people don’t come out (early), they’ll wait to about 11:30 p.m. then come out just to see the raising of the ball and the lights go up to 2020,” Mayor West said.

This marks the sixth such New Year’s Eve on The Circle event, which since its inception has played out in bitter cold, balmy weather and drizzly conditions.

Two years ago, temperatures dipped to single digits. Three years ago, a huge crowd rang in the new year in unseasonably warm conditions.

Last year, inclement weather drove the festivities inside the Georgetown Fire Hall.

Glass Onion’s Dale Teat plays the keyboard as Georgetown Mayor Bill West offers a performance of “Soul Man” during a New Year’s Eve celebration on The Circle.

“When it’s rainy or messy or snowy, people are just not going to come out. To take a crowd of 300 to 400 down to no more than — I bet there wasn’t more than 100 in the fire hall last year — that hurts,” said Mayor West.

For this year, Mayor West said a decision will be made if inclement weather is in the New Year’s Eve forecast.

As of Friday, the forecast for Georgetown Tuesday night is partly sunny during the day and a low of 32 degrees at night.

For more information, contact Georgetown Town Hall at 856-7391.

Other area New Year’s Eve events include the following:

•The Boulevard on Lafferty Lane in Dover will ring in the new year starting at 8 p.m.

Best Kept Soul will entertain for those ages 30 years old and up only. Tickets are $30 and available at The Boulevard and Eventbrite.com.

The evening will include food, a champagne toast and drink specials.

•The Walter L. Fox American Legion Post 2 on Bay Road in Dover will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 4 p.m. in both the lounge and the hall.

Shrimp and ribs will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jimmy Cochran Band will entertain from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Lite fare (cheese and veggie tray, meatballs and chips) will be served from 9 to 11 p.m. Party favors and champagne toast at midnight

The cover charge is $5 for members and $7 for nommembers. Tickets will be available at the door only.

•The Touchdown Lounge on U.S. 13 in Dover will have a Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve party. Guests are asked to dress in their best Roaring 20s attire. DJ Elegal will spin tunes.

The New Year’s Eve ball brought in 2019 in Georgetown.

•Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company off Horsepond Road will Party Like It’s 1920 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The evening will include light hors d’oeuvres, toast at midnight and spirit samples. Tickets are $20 per person and $35 per couple. They can be obtained at Eventbrite.com.

• Dover Downs’ Fire & Ice nightclub will host the band To the Max Tuesday night.

Tickets, at $35 per person, includes champagne toast at midnight. Tickets must be picked up the day of the event between 6 and 10:30 p.m. in front of Fire & Ice. All advanced tickets not picked up by 10:30 p.m. will be released to the public for sale.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with entertainment from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For advance New Year’s Eve tickets, call VIP Services 800-711-5882

•At Harrington Casino, Central City Orchestra will entertain in the Gold Room. There is a $20 cover charge. Mason Dixon Band will play at the Bonz Lounge. There is no cover. The Mike Noonan Duo will perform in the Buffet from 4:30 to 10 p.m. There will be no cover.

•Milton Theatre’s annual New Year’s Eve Celebration starts with cocktail hour from 7 to 8 p.m., concert and dancing with Paul Cullen and the Dirk Quinn Band from 8 to 10 p.m. Patrons will then count down the new year at 10 p.m. with a toast, perfect for those who wish to be home early on New Year’s.

Reserved VIP guests will receive antipasti (by Chef Paul Cullen) and one glass of wine.

Tickets are $20-40 and available for purchase online at MiltonTheatre.com, via phone by calling 302-684-3038 or at the box office at 110 Union St.

•Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach will have a Neon New Year’s Eve Party with White Panda. There will be an open bar from 9 to 10 p.m. This is open to those 21 years of age and older.

Tickets are $49 and available at EventBrite.com.