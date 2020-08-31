Goat Kissing Contest to benefit VFW Home for Children



GREENWOOD — Four community leaders have partnered with the Greenwood Memorial VFW Auxiliary of Post 7478 to participate in a virtual Goat Kissing Contest to benefit the VFW National Home for Children located in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

The virtual Goat Kissing Contest will began on Aug. 25 and will end on Nov. 60.

The contestants are: State Sens. Dave Lawson and Dave Wilson, Pastor Tim Banks of The Life Center in Greenwood and Past National Chief of Staff and longtime Past State Adjutant of the Dept. of DE VFW Paul R. Phillips Jr. The contestant with the most money collected during the fundraiser will be given a miniature stuffed goat purchased from Heifer International.

You may send contributions in honor of the candidate of your choice to Willard T. Russell, Treasurer at 102 Maryland Ave., Greenwood, DE 19950 and put the name of your candidate on the memo line. Check out GreenwoodMemorialVFWAuxiliary7478 Facebook page to see the high fundraiser of the week. Make checks payable to: VFW Auxiliary 7478.