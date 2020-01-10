Greater Millsboro Art League expanding to textiles

An original work by Cheryl McCann, who will teach a knitting class at Millsboro Art League, starting next week.

MILLSBORO – There’s much more to the Greater Millsboro Art League than watercolors and paintings.

In collaboration with the Modern Quilt Guild of Delaware and Sister Stitchers, the GMAL is expanding its focus to include textile arts.

To celebrate this collaboration, the league is offering a beginner quilting class, Let’s Quilt with Cheryl McCann, on Jan. 14, 15, and 16 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the league’s workshop and gallery at 203 Main St. in downtown Millsboro.

Attendees will learn the fundamentals of quilting and will complete a small wall quilt, suitable for hanging. The cost is $35 for the three-day class plus $20 for the supply kit.

The class will be taught by Cheryl McCann, who started quilting nearly a decade ago. She has had two quilts accepted to hang at American Quilters Society shows and has received ribbons from the Rehoboth Historical Museum’s Annual Needlepoint Exhibit and from Ocean Waves Quilt Shows in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Ms. McCann uses a variety of techniques and treatments to build her fabric creations and believes that quilters of all levels can benefit from taking classes.

“Beginners can learn fundamentals for a solid foundation on which to build more complicated skills, and experienced quilters can reach beyond their comfort zones and add to their quilting repertoire or learn about a new tool or technique that simplifies a task,” said Ms. McCann.

Additionally, the Greater Millsboro Art League will hold an online Valentine’s Art Sale of members’ work Feb. 1-14. Sale items will be posted and available for sale through GMAL’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GreaterMillsboroArtLeague.

Upcoming GMAL winter classes include Alcohol Ink Painting, Matting & Framing, Fused Jewelry, Beginner Calligraphy and Ukrainian Egg Painting.

The league will host a Quarter Auction fundraiser in March and hosts a monthly Family Fun Night offering family the opportunity to enjoy creative activities together.

The mission of the Greater Millsboro Art League is to promote interest in and stimulate knowledge of and passion for creative arts by encouraging involvement, sharing expertise, and supporting aspiring and established artists.

For information on the league, its offerings, and to view the league’s calendar, visit www.MillsboroArtLeague.org or call 934-6440.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com