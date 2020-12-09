Gumboro to host reverse parade, invites residents to light the night

The tree is lit in anticipation of the Gumboro reverse parade and light display, set for Saturday. The event will run from 6-8 p.m. along Pear Tree Road. (Submitted photo)

GUMBORO — And a partridge in a pear tree.



While there may or may not be a partridge, Pear Tree Road in southern Sussex County will be the scene for the 2020 Gumboro Christmas parade and light display Saturday.



It will run from 6-8 p.m.



As part of the festivities, Santa Claus will take up residence in his house on Pear Tree Road between Lowes Crossing Road and Shell Station Road, said event spokesman Josh Wharton.



Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be a “reverse parade,” where parade floats and displays are stationary and paradegoers ride through in their own vehicles to see them.



For public safety, fire police will be monitoring traffic. Organizers request that social distancing protocols be followed.



Along Pear Tree Road, there will be two staging areas. One is for all parade entrants, and on the other side of the roadway will be an area reserved for those wishing to build a display to be kept through Christmas for the enjoyment of those who pass by.



“Come on out and see the displays with your children and create a memory they’ll never forget,” Mr. Wharton said.



Organizers offer an invite to anyone who wants to set up a display. The field is open and has electric. Families are encouraged to bring decorations and extension cords and help light up the night.



The tree in Gumboro is already lit and waiting for company.