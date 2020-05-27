Halloween Fun Pack Project fundraiser underway

MILLSBORO — Fundraising is underway for the Halloween Fun Pack Project, a Delmarva-based initiative to mail candy, stickers and more to children nationwide who may be unable to trick-or-treat due to restrictions and concerns regarding COVID-19, founder Jason Rhodes said.

The plan is to provide up to 1,000 free “fun packs” with candy, stickers, trading cards, activity pages and more, Mr. Rhodes said.

“Most people at this time of the year normally are thinking about beaches and vacations, not jack-o-lanterns and skeletons,” he said. “To make this project a reality, however, likely will require months of fundraising, which is why it’s important to start now.”

Mr. Rhodes hopes to raise $4,200 to support the Halloween Fun Pack Project through crowdfunding and sponsorships. A GoFundMe site with information on donor incentives and more is available at gofundme.com/f/halloween-fun-pack-project-covid19.

For more information visit the Halloween Fun Pack Project website at www.halloweenfunpack.com.