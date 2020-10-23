Halloween movie event to benefit Beebe

LEWES — On Saturday, the Revival House, Hudson Fields, and the Beebe Foundation will host another free outdoor movie event, “This is Halloween” to again benefit Beebe Medical Center in its ongoing efforts to help Sussex County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food, music, artists, vendors, and safely distanced fun and entertainment will once again mark the event, capped off by a double-feature screening “A Nightmare Before Christmas” and the original 1978 classic “Halloween.”

The event will mirror the format used for this summer’s “Jawsfest,” in which groups were seated in “pods” in the field and following all CDC regulations throughout the event.

“We were very enthused with the crowd at Jawsfest,” said Rob Waters, one of the event organizers. “And because everyone was so responsible and we were able to raise money for Beebe, we wanted to do it again in time for our favorite holiday, Halloween.”

Featuring several food and beverage trucks, local vendors, and live music. The event will feature a limited number of trick-or-treat bags for younger attendees and there will be various stations around the Hudson Fields grounds for them to collect treats, starting around 3 p.m.

“We realize that Halloween may be a little different this year with the pandemic, so we wanted to give kids (and adults) a chance to dress in their costumes,” said Revival House’s Rob Rector. “We are working with Hudson Fields to have a path along the perimeter of the event where kids can line up and receive treats in a safe manner.”

Even though they are veterans of the local stages, many of the members of Hope For Success are not even old enough to drive. Performing about 70 times since their formation, Hope for Success has performed at the Freeman Stage, Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, Irish Eyes, Crooked Hammock, JD Shuckers, and will be making a return appearance to Hudson Fields to perform for the event.

“This is Halloween” will feature a number of food and beverage trucks, including Street Kitchen, DaNizza Pizza, Sea Hogg, Kona Ice and popcorn vendors. Drinks will be served from: Revelation Brewery, Nassau Valley Vineyards, Brimming Horn Meadery and Beach Time Distilling

A little after dusk (6:09 p.m.) families are encouraged to take their seats in their pods to enjoy a screening of the animated classic “A Nightmare Before Christmas” on a huge 52-foot screen.

After a short intermission, those brave enough to remain are encouraged to stick around for the screening of the quintessential film of the season, the 1978 John Carpenter classic “Halloween.”

“We wanted to try to have something that would appeal to a wide audience,” Mr. Waters said.

“So we will have some time between the two films in which families can safely leave with their little ones and then let those who want to get their scare on can stay for the second feature.”

As in the Jawsfest event, all entrants are required to wear protective face covering while walking around the grounds and maintaining the CDC-mandated six-foot distance from one another. Only when groups are safely seated within their “pods” on the field will they be allowed to remove them.

“We are trying to help Beebe with this event, not give them more patients,” Mr. Rector said of the safety measures. “At our last event, everyone was exceptional in working with us, which is why we are doing it again.”

The Revival House is once again working with Beebe to ensure that all organizers and vendors receive temperature checks prior to the event opening.

“Jawsfest was a great event that not only raised monies to support Beebe Healthcare, our local nonprofit community healthcare system, but it raised everyone’s spirits,” said Thomas J. Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation.

“It was wonderful to be outside, socially spaced on Hudson Field, enjoying a festive night. I hope you will consider joining us for ‘This is Halloween’ and making a free-will donation at the entrance.”

The event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted at the door with all proceeds going to Beebe Healthcare’s frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more details about the event, visit revivalhousetheater.com.