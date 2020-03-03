Hank Williams Jr., Becky G to play Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON — Country legend Hank Williams Jr. and Latin recording artist Becky G were added to the Delaware State Fair concert lineup Monday night.

“As the calendar moves closer every day towards the 101st Delaware state Fair, we are working to finalize the lineup for the 2020 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series and are happy to announce that we have confirmed two more artists,” said Assistant General Manager Danny Aguilar.

Mr. Williams’ resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six platinum albums, 20 gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 52 years since his first album in 1964, he released “It’s About Time” (Nash Icon Records) on Jan. 15.

In addition to “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project includes new tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time,” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar.

“It’s About Time” is his 37th album in his five-decade career. He has been named ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon in addition to winning a Grammy and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the July 24 show range from $35 to $75 (plus ticket fee) or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30.

Mexican-American Latin recording artist Becky G will perform at the M&T Bank Grandstand on Monday, July 27.

The 21-year-old star’s achievements include two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts (“Mayores” & “Sin Pijama”), starring roles in “Power Rangers” and “A.X.L.”, and guest-starring in Fox TV’s Emmy-winning “Empire” series.

Becky G has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony and Jason Derulo and has recorded collaborations with Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Yandel, and CNCO, among others. The Mexican-American RCA/Sony Music Latin recording artist is working on two upcoming albums, one in Spanish and the other in English.

Tickets range from $25 to $65 (plus ticket fee) or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.

Tickets for admission and concerts will go on sale Friday at noon and can be purchased online at www.delawarestatefair.com, or by calling eTix at 1-800-514-3849.

Previously announced Roots & Boots Tour on June 13 at the Quillen Arena on the Fairgrounds and Chris Janson with Michael Ray (July 23), Dierks Bentley (July 25), TobyMac (July 28), Jim Gaffigan (July 29) and the Demolition Derby (July 31) will appear in July during the 2020 Delaware State Fair.

The 2020 Delaware State Fair will be held July 23–Aug. 1.