Harrington Heritage Day canceled over virus concerns

HARRINGTON – This year’s 42nd annual Harrington Heritage Day has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

A statement released Friday said the “city council and city manager feel that this course of action is appropriate given the state of Delaware’s current COVID-19 restraints.”

The event, which was set for Aug. 29, traditionally features a 5K, children’s activities, parade, craft and art vendors and more.

Officials say refunds to all vendors and corporate sponsors will be forthcoming.

Next year’s Harrington Heritage Day is set for Aug. 28, 2021.

