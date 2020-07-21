Harrington Public Library slates upcoming events

HARRINGTON — Harrington Public Library will offer a craft kit pick-up on Monday, July 27. The free kits will be delivered via curbside pick-up. To reserve a time to pick-up, call 398-4647. Supplies are limited. On Tuesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. the library will host a virtual book talk in Google meet, contact the library by e-mail for the information needed to log into the book group. Also on July 28 at 6 p.m., Virtual Program: Fake News, Fraud, and Honest Error: The Psychology of Belief will presented via Zoom. Contact Harrington Public Library by e-mail to participate at Harrington.libray@lib.de.us for either program.