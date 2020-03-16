Harrington Raceway and Casino closing through April 1

Harrington Raceway and Casino will be closing at 4 p.m. today until April 1.
The closure is applicable to all bars/restaurants and gaming on the property, including Murphy’s Race/Sportsbook and Grill.
All shows and entertainment during this timeline are canceled and any applicable ticket sales for such events will be subject to a refund.
• March 20 – ZZ–KC – Mar 20
• March 27 – The Fabulous Greaseband
• April 4 – Legends of Sun Records – Apr. 4th
In addition, the next three weeks of bands scheduled in Bonz Lounge have also been canceled.
• March 18 – Karaoke
• March 20 – Sticky Situation
• March 21 – Route 66
• March 25 – Karaoke
• March 27 – Jim Mitchell
• March 28 – City Groove
• April 1 – Karaoke
• April 3 – Mark Bray
• April 4 – Danny Dolan and First Class