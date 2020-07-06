Heidi Lowe Gallery continues to offer jewelry classes

LEWES — Heidi Lowe Gallery will host two classes on July 15. The first class, from 10 a.m. t 12:30 p.m. is a rings class. This is an introductory metalsmithing class. Each student will make a ring out of sterling silver. The second class, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. is a beach glass pendant class. Students will bring or choose a piece of beach glass and will create a pendant made by hand. In both classes students will learn the basics of metalsmithing such as sawing, filing, texturing and soldering. Each student will create a unique piece of jewelry to wear home.

Registration for the classes is open to anyone over the age of 13 and is $100 per person plus $10 or $30 depending on the class, for materials. The class has limited availability. Visit the HeidiLoweJewelry.com to register in advance. Heidi Lowe Gallery in Rehoboth Beach is under construction at the moment. You can find Heidi Lowe at her temporary studio space at 17522 Ward Avenue, Lewes. The space is open for classes and by appointment. For more information, call 227-9203 or visit www.heidilowejewelry.com.