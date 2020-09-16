Heidi Lowe Gallery to teach an Earring Making Class



LEWES — Heidi Lowe Gallery will hosts an earring making class for all ages and artistic abilities on Sept.21 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Participants will learn basic techniques on how to cut, file, sand, and polish sterling silver earrings. This is a basic metalsmithing class that requires no prior metalsmithing experience. Classes are held at 17522 Ward Ave., in Lewes.

Registration for the classes is open to anyone over the age of 13 and is $100 per person plus a small materials fee. The class has limited availability. Visit HeidiLowe.com to register in advance.