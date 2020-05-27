Historic Lewes Farmers Market opens Saturday

LEWES – The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will begin its 15th season on Saturday.

The opening day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the Richard A. Shields Elementary School parking lot. The entrance is located in the parking lot area at the front of the school.

Organizers said there will be a hand-washing station at the school, and a volunteer will also be at the entrance with hand sanitizer spray.

Beebe Hospital will allow customers to park in its outside lots.

A number of the market vendors now take pre-orders. The HLFM website historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information, and whether or not they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer will pick up at the vendor tent in the market and walk around the market path to the exit. The market suggests that customers who pre-order come later in the day when there is less volume.

The market’s weekly newsletter lists featured items from vendors. To receive the newsletter customers should go to info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org and ask to be added to the list.

Processing of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Women, Infants, and Children supplemental nutrition program and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons will begin on June 6. The market will continue to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer.

The HLFM is following the Delaware Department of Agriculture Farmers Markets Protocols to help keep everyone safe. No demonstrations are allowed, along with no tastings or lingering, one-direction through the market, masks, six feet social distancing, and more.