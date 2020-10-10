History Book Festival hosts author DuBois Thursday



LEWES — Historian Ellen Carol DuBois will join a live online “Spirited Discussion” of her new book, “Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote,” presented by the History Book Festival, on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, this book explores the movement to win the vote for women through portraits of its bold leaders and devoted activists, beginning before the Civil War with Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, and Sojourner Truth, and continuing through the turbulent postwar years and into the 20th century with voting champions Carrie Chapman Catt, Alice Paul, and Ida B. Wells-Barnett.

This Zoom event is free but registration is required: go to historybookfestival.org and click on “2020 Events.”