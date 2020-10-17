History Book Festival hosts author La Cerva Thursday



LEWES — Gina Rae La Cerva will join a live online “Spirited Discussion” of her new book, “Feasting Wild: In Search of the Last Untamed Food,” presented by the History Book Festival, on Thursday, at 5 p.m.

A combination of memoir and travelogue, “Feasting Wild” traces the relationship between “wild food” and environmental conservation. Foraged foods—two centuries ago the mainstay of the North American diet—are now becoming a luxury, served to the wealthy in exclusive restaurants. The author discusses philosophies toward “wild nature” over time and explores the impacts of colonialism, capitalism, climate change, and slavery on wild foods. We meet the wild food gatherers of today and go behind-the-scenes of the trendy wild food industry.

This Zoom event is free but registration is required: go to historybookfestival.org and click on "2020 Events."