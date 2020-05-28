History Book Festival sets June 25 virtual presentation

LEWES — The 2020 History Book Festival, normally a live weekend event in Lewes in late September, will become a virtual festival this year, launching with a keynote presentation by one of America’s most popular authors.

Erik Larson, author of the bestseller “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” will appear “live online” via Zoom at the virtual festival’s inaugural “Spirited Discussion” on Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. This ticketed event is presented in cooperation with the Lewes Public Library and sponsored by Delaware Humanities and the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group.

Ticket prices cover the cost of one hardcover copy of “The Splendid and the Vile” with the author’s signed archival book plate. Books will be mailed to ticket holders, with the History Book Festival paying shipping costs. To purchase tickets for this event, go to www.historybookfestival.org. and click on the “Virtual Keynote Address” button on the home screen.

Log-in information for “A Spirited Discussion with Erik Larson” will be emailed to ticketholders the day before the event. The History Book Festival is the first and only book festival in the United States devoted exclusively to history. literature and civil dialogue to influence the future for the better. For additional information, go to www.historybookfestival.org.