Holiday Light Show in Wilmington



WILMINGTON — The Winter in Wilmington Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show opens today and runs through Sunday, Jan. 3 on Wilmington’s Riverfront.

Thousands of lights make up this show with animated installations, interactive music, and holiday cheer.

Tickets are $25 per car. They are availble online only at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. To help make the event enjoyable for everyone, advanced online reservations/pre-purchased admission is required. The Grand is not accepting any in-person purchases at our box offices due to the COVID-19 outbreak.