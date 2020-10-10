Holiday Shoppes at Delaware State Fair



HARRINGTON — Over 50 crafters and vendors will gather for the first Holiday Shoppes at the Delaware State Fair on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Holiday Shoppes at the Delaware State Fair will offer a wide selection of jewelry, accessories, home decor, candles, hand-painted items and more, as well as an array of food trucks.

An early bird shopping pass allows entrance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $7 plus ticketing fee.

Advanced general admission is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at $5 plus ticketing fee.

Tickets at the gate are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $8.

Face masks must be worn at all times by everyone (food vendors, crafters, vendors, patrons, and staff) on the fairgrounds. This includes inside buildings and outside. If you are noncompliant with this request, you will be asked to leave with no refund.

For more information and tickets, visit DelawareStateFair.com.