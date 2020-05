DOVER — Kent County Public Library will host a virtual live performance by Newark-based folk/Americana duo The Honey Badgers on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. via the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KCPLibrary/

The Honey Badgers will have a voluntary virtual “tip jar” available and will donate 25% of their tips to the Friends of Kent County Public Library, a nonprofit organization of library supporters, volunteers and advocates.