Honeycombs to appear at Concerts on the Green Series

DOVER — The City of Dover Parks and Recreation Department presents The Honeycombs, as they perform on The Green on Thursday at 7 p.m., as part of 44th Annual Concerts on The Green Series.

This high-energy group will be performing favorites from Elvis, to Motown, to disco to rock. The Honeycombs, a seven-piece show band, will perform a variety of songs from the 50s through the sounds of today.

Face coverings are required at all concerts and remember to practice social distancing by staying six feet apart. Admission is free and all performances are open to the public. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating is not provided. In the event of inclement weather, call the City of Dover Parks & Recreation Weather Line at 736-7155 for relocation or cancellation information.