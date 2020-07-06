HUB Club announces new date for 2020 Car Show

HARRINGTON — The Harrington-Greenwood-Felton (HUB Club) Rotary has announced a new date for their 2020 Car Show Scholarship Fundraiser.

The event will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 12. Extra precautions are being taken by the club to protect the health and safety of all concerned. The stated main goal this year is to raise funds for student scholarships and the proceeds from this event will directly benefit students to continue their education.

All sponsors will be recognized on the club’s 2020 custom T-shirt and promotions. The 2020 theme is “Racing For A Cure – Be Safe & Stay Healthy.” Silent and raffle auctions will be featured. You can now register by phone; they accept most major credit cards. Call or email: bttbell@comcast.net / 249-0140 to pre-register or for questions.