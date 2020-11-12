Hunt, Hank and Vanilla Ice set for 2021 Delaware State Fair

Country superstar Sam Hunt will perform on the first night of the 2021 Delaware State Fair on July 22. (Submitted photo)

HARRINGTON — Country stars Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr. and Lauren Alaina, contemporary Christian singer TobyMac and ‘90s rapper Vanilla Ice highlight the concert lineup for the 2021 Delaware State Fair.

Other acts announced Wednesday night include the Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones and country acts Riley Green with HARDY and Jon Langston. A demolition derby and horse racing fill out nine of the 10 dates next summer, with an unnamed children’s show expected to be scheduled for the final day of the fair, slated for July 22-31.

Delaware State Fair Assistant General Manager Danny Aguilar said he’s looking ahead to next year, after 2020’s modified state fair — where no concerts were held due to the coronavirus pandemic — was a challenge.

“Many of the tours and some situations were either canceled or postponed. And when we looked at certain artists that we wanted to have, we were quickly told, ‘No, they’re just going to basically keep their tour in place.’ For others, it made it very easy for them to say yes to us because the routing was already worked up. And if it was close enough, within that seven-hour drive time, they were like ‘Yes, go,’” he said.

Mr. Williams and TobyMac were the two holdovers from this year that are planned to hit Harrington in 2021.

Also announced Wednesday was a return try for the Roots & Boots Tour, featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, on June 12 at the Quillen Arena at the fairgrounds. That show was originally scheduled this past June but had to be canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Mr. Aguilar said he is pleased with 2021’s fair lineup and its diversity. The shows range from big-time country acts to the blues and rock sound of the Tedeschi Trucks Band to a ‘90s throwback show to an all-female lineup of Ms. Alaina with the country pair of Maddie & Tae.

“We were fortunate enough to have a hole in our schedule that worked well with Sam Hunt because he’s a really big name in country music. And then there are two shows that we built, which are not tours. These are our unique shows, particularly Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae,” he said.

“Going back in my 14 years, I can’t remember the last time that we had an all-female lineup for a night of entertainment. We specifically tried to find artists that paired well with each other. And being a girl dad, it was just important for us to acknowledge advancing women in music.”

Hank Williams Jr. performs with the Desert City Ramblers on the Delaware State Fair’s final night on July 31. (Submitted photo)

Academy of Country Music New Artist of the Year Riley Green, HARDY and Jon Langston will also be playing together in a concert just for the fair.

Another unique night will be the “I Love the 90s” Tour, featuring Vanilla Ice, All-4-One, Young MC and The Funky Bunch on July 20.

“When you see the videos and stuff, it just kind of brings it back to some people’s teenage years or for the twenty-somethings that were just going to high school with dances. It’s going to be an exciting show,” Mr. Aguilar said.

While hopes are high that the pandemic will be in the rearview mirror next summer, there will be stipulations when tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at noon at delawarestatefair.com.

Due to the uncertainty of what precise public health guidance will be in place in July, the M&T Bank Grandstand ticket-buying process will be different this year. The biggest change will be the fair’s need to implement “delayed seat assignments.”

When tickets are initially bought, patrons will be specifying the quantity of tickets and the section or ticket location. Before checking out, they will be informed of the general location or section from which specific seats will be assigned. While it might appear that you are purchasing a general admission ticket with no assigned seat, tickets will be held in the appropriate number of seats in or near that section. The exact assignment will not happen until early July, when the fair has a better idea of what group sizes and social distancing standards will be imposed by the state.

Country pop singer Lauren Alaina with Maddie & Tae will play an all-female show on July 24. (Submitted photo)

The only guarantee will be that tickets purchased in a single order will be assigned adjacent seats. The fair cannot accommodate any requests to assign seats together that were part of separate orders.

If you do not receive your confirmation email once purchased, call 398-5020 or email boxoffice@thestatefair.net.

All ticket sales are final. Refunds will only be issued if a show has been canceled by the Delaware State Fair.

On or before July 8, patrons will receive a second email from the fair’s ticketing system (confirmation@etix.com) to notify of specific seat assignment (section, row and seat). The email will contain a link to access tickets.

This year’s Delaware State Fair, although modified, was a successful one. Mr. Aguilar hopes the event can go off fully in 2021.

“It’s just positive momentum moving forward. We understand we had a very different fair this year. And we were successful in putting on a safe fair for fairgoers. We know that the concerts were canceled. But we’ve got a great track record to put on a safe event. And we’re excited and have our fingers crossed. I’m lighting candles wherever I can. I’m sure everyone is. We all want to return back to normalcy on all of this stuff,” he said.

The following is the full schedule and ticket information for the Delaware State Fair concerts

Delaware State Fair M&T Bank Grandstand

•Sam Hunt – Thursday, July 22

Tickets $52-$99 or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

•Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae – Saturday, July 24

Tickets $20-$60 or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.

•Demolition Derby – Sunday, July 25

Tickets $10-$12. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 6.

•TobyMac featuring Love & The Outcome – Monday, July 26

Tickets $20 – $60 or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.

•Tedeschi Trucks Band with St Paul and the Broken Bones – Tuesday, July 27

Tickets $4 -$87 or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7.

•Riley Green with HARDY and Jon Langston – Wednesday, July 28

Tickets $20-$65 or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.

•Harness Racing – Thursday, July 29

•“I Love the 90s” Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Young MC and The Funky Bunch – Friday, July 30

Tickets $30-$70 or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8.

•Hank Williams Jr. with the Desert City Ramblers – Saturday, July 31

Tickets $35 – $75 or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.

Delaware State Fair Quillen Arena Concert

Roots & Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin – Saturday, June 12

Tickets $25-$60. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7.

Ticket prices do not include additional fees.

Tickets for admission and concerts will go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at noon and can be purchased online at www.delawarestatefair.com, or by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849.