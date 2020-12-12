Interactive Holiday Tea at Milton Theatre



MILTON — Mary The Elf, Queen Elsa, Cindy Lou Who, and Clara from “The Nutcracker” go on an interactive adventure holiday show at Milton Theatre Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m.

This interactive tea party includes a serving of hot or cold tea and warm house-baked cookies with your ticket.

A socially distanced meet and greet will allow participants to snap a photo with their favorite characters.

Tickets are $13 and available for purchase at www.MiltonTheatre.com, via phone by calling 302-684-3038 or at the box office at 110 Union St. All events are at limited capacity based on latest state regulations.