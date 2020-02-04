Jeffrey Osborne to play Dover Downs in May

DOVER — Singer Jeffrey Osborne will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, May 29. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon.

They can be purchased at doverdowns.com. Prices range from $45-$100.

Mr. Osborne is a Rhode Island native, and has been performing since the age of 15 when he sat in with The O’Jays when the drummer was unable to perform to their standards and went on to play with them for two weeks. That was all the inspiration he needed to pursue a musical career. It was at another Providence nightclub that brought Mr. Osborne together with the band Love Men Ltd. After more than 10 years with the band, Osborne decided to pursue a solo career.

Mr. Osborne’s solo career earned him four Grammy Award nominations, and five golf and platinum albums, including his self-debut self-entitled album “Jeffrey Osborne”, “Stay with Me Tonight” and “Only Human”. After releasing his first six albums on A&M during the 1980s, He move to Arista for Only Human (1990), then switched to a series of independent labels. His releases during the 2000s included “That’s for Sure” (2000) and “Music is Life” (2003) as well as cover albums “From the Soul” (2005) and “A Time for Love” (2013).

His latest project, entitled, “Worth It All”, was released in June 2018 on Artistry Music. This project was written and produced by Mr. Osborne, with the exception of one song titled “Work It” which was co-written with his son Jeffrey Osborne Jr. who is on the track with him.