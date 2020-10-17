‘Just Mercy’ showing to benefit Stevenson School



LEWES — The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence will host a drive-in movie screening at Lefty’s Alley & Eats in Lewes Tuesday at 7 pm. Tickets will be sold through Eventbrite for $30 per car with a maximum of six guests per household. The proceeds will go towards BASSE’s campaign to open the school in fall 2022. Tickets can be purchased here.

BASSE will be showing the 2019 feature-film “Just Mercy” in honor of Delaware native Bryan Stevenson, whom BASSE is named after. The film stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Lee Foxx and highlights the groundbreaking story of Mr. Stevenson’s journey after graduating from Harvard Law School and defending those wrongfully convicted while establishing the organization the Equal Justice Initiative.

The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence is an emerging public high school in Sussex County, Delaware. BASSE is founded on the principles of Bryan Allen Stevenson, a native Delawarean.