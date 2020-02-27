Leap Year Pirate Fest at Kent County Public Library

DOVER — Kent County Public Library’s Leap Year Pirate Festival takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Guests to KCPL’s Leap Year Pirate Festival will meet Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley, portrayed by award-winning actress and Smithson Scholar Mary Ann Jung. Donning 16th-century garb, Jung brings to life the historical figure of Grace O’Malley, who commanded an entire fleet of ships in the 1500’s.

Celtic Harvest will perform Irish and Scottish music. Friends of the Library and other volunteers will supervise pirate-themed games, activities, and crafts.

There will photo ops with a sea serpent, shark, and alligators. Bowers Beach maritime Museum will be in attendance to promote the annual Buccaneer Bash Pirate Festival. All guests will be entered in a grand prize raffle for a free round trip on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.