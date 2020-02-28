‘Legally Blonde’ musical takes to Milford High stage

Abby Lincoln plays Elle Woods and Dylan Phillips plays Emmett in Milford High School’s musical version of “Legally Blonde. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD — Based on the book and movie of the same name, Milford High School Drama Club will present a musical version of the film “Legally Blonde” this weekend.

It is the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend. As Elle struggles with professors, classmates, coursework, and even a murder trial, she discovers that she has more to offer than just her looks — and that she has the power to change her world.

“This story has a powerful message for girls about being independent. While it may be packaged in pink wrapping, at its heart, it is a story about being positive, encouraging, and supportive from which anyone can learn,” said director Carissa Meiklejohn.

The musical is rated PG-13 due to mature dialogue and themes.

“I am so proud of this cast which is made up of freshmen through seniors. They have all worked so hard to bring these enjoyable characters to life,” said Ms. Meiklejohn.

Featured student performers include Jocelyn Argo, Jayden Arthurs, Brianna Bailey, Brooke Bunting, Jacob Elliott, Jakob Faulkner, Keren Garcia-Aguilar, Jesus Gomez, Janae Greer, Anna Hatfield, Will Kahn, Abby Lincoln, Jacqueline Matias-Morales, Mya MacFarland, Adam Morales Jr., Keyla Natareno, Dylan Phillips, Daimi Roblero, Kylie Short, Sophia Sobota, Ireland Stump, Haley Thompson, Paige Thompson, Mystery Villa, Julie White, and Rebecca Wisniewski.

From left, Sophia Sobota, Haley Thompson and Anna Hatfield play the jump rope girls in “Legally Blonde.” (Submitted photo)

Performances, which started Thursday, will continue in the MHS auditorium today and Saturday.

All evening shows will begin at 7. There will also be an afternoon matinee on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m.. Tickets will be available at the door. $5 for students age 18 or younger; $6 for seniors 60 or older; $8 for all others.

Milford High School is at 1019 N. Walnut St.

For additional information, contact Producer Erica Snyder at (302) 422-1610 or esnyder@msd.k12.de.us.