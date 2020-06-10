Lewes farmers market partners with Epworth UMC

LEWES — The Historic Lewes Farmers Market announced a new program to benefit the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community with fresh, local food may purchase produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday, starting this week.

At the end of the market, the produce and other foods will be gathered and given to the food pantry.

The market continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. WIC and SFMNP coupons are also welcome at the market. For more information on SNAP, the Epworth/HLFM food pantry program and the market, email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.