Local Mexican restaurants celebrating Cinco de Mayo to-go

Large, in-person Cinco de Mayo parties at local restaurants could not happen this year due to restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

But area Mexican restaurants are still celebrating the holiday with to-go specials.

The Dover area is featuring numerous takeout or delivery deals for Cinco de Mayo. This includes to-go margaritas.

La Hacienda, with locations in Dover and Milford, normally has a porch party for Cinco de Mayo. This year, it’s taking the party online.

It will have a virtual dance party from 4:30-5:30 p.m., featuring D.J. Waite A Minute. Local artist Melissa Rosales is performing Spanish songs throughout the day via the La Hacienda Facebook page. The restaurant will also be giving away gift cards to a select few who watch the stream.

La Hacienda is operating via pickup and delivery today until 8 p.m. Margaritas are only available for pickup orders.

Cinco de Mayo to-go specials include a $10, 32-ounce house margarita and a build-your-own taco box. La Hacienda also has its full drink menu and food menu available for pickup. Delivery or pickup can be done online through the La Hacienda website (lahadelaware.com) or Grubhub.

“We usually have the big party but we’re in this situation but we wanted to make the best out of it for the community who has supported us so much,” said La Hacienda marketing and communications director Brenda Estrada. “We want to remind everyone, yeah it’s a tough time, but we can still have fun safely.”

La Tonalteca’s Dover location is taking part in the 2020 “FIESTA en CASA” Cinco de Mayo celebration. It is serving a lime margarita for $2.99 with the purchase of any meal.

It also has its full drink menu available featuring margaritas, frozen drinks, daiquiris and mojitos. Only curbside pickup is available by ordering at 735-1572.

El Azteca, which has locations in Dover (734-3444), Camden (538-6216), Rehoboth (278-7507) and Middletown (376-9800), has four to-go taco boxes available for Cinco de Mayo, falling on “Taco Tuesday.”

The taco boxes range from $29.99-$45 and feature choice of assorted sides. El Azteca is also serving to-go margaritas and is open until 8 p.m.