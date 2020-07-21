Loockerman School Reunion Weekend canceled

GREENSBORO, Md. — The annual all class Loockerman School Reunion Weekend planned for July 24 through 25 has been canceled, as announced by William D. Brown president of the Loockerman Schools Association, Inc. out of an abundance of caution and the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

The annual event is a gathering of former students educators friends and supporters of Loockerman prior to integration of schools in Caroline County. Although the 2020 event is cancelled the ongoing work of LSAI continues regarding memberships and donations to support the association’s annual scholarship awards to graduating seniors from both of the counties high schools membership dues and donations to the scholarship fund should be sent to the Loockerman Schools Association, Inc., attention Finance Committee, PO Box 454, Greensboro, Maryland 21639.