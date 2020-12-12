‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘I’m Your Woman’ at Art Theater



LEWES — Starting today, the Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an emotional musical drama that deals with issues of art, religion, race, and the historic exploitation of black recording artists in 1927; and “I’m Your Woman,” a 1970s crime drama about a woman and her baby forced to go on the run.

Screening times for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” are 4 and 7 p.m. today, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

Screening times for “I’m Your Woman” are 3 and 6 today, 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is $8 for members and $11 for nonmembers. Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets online at rehobothfilm.com. If seats are available, tickets can be purchased at the theater starting 30 minutes prior to each screening.

The Cinema Art Theater is at 17701 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes.