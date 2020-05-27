Memorial Day ceremony at Legion Post 28 set for June 1

MILLSBORO – A week after the federal holiday, American Legion Post 28 will hold its Memorial Day service Monday.

The service will start at 1 p.m.

Opening ceremonies include a prayer by Lisa Schumann, pledge of allegiance and the national anthem, led by Faith Marcellus.

Speakers include U.S Senate candidate Lauren Witzke, Post 28 Commander Jim Beattie, American Legion Auxiliary/Poppy Committee National Chairman Beth McGinn, State Commander of the Sons of the American Legion/1st Vice of Squadron Post 28 Ed Gossett Jr., American Legion Riders Chapter 28 Secretary/Treasurer Carol Feeley, Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America/Legislative Chairwoman for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 Teresa Ziegler Townsend, Army veteran Michael Sisco and head of Constitutional Republicans Chris Rowe.

Closing comments by Ms. Witzke will be followed by the singing of “God Bless American” by Faith Marcellus and an Honor Guard salute to veterans.

After the ceremony, there will be a cash bar, cash food and music.

Legion Post 28 is on Legion Road, just off Del. 24 several miles east of Millsboro.