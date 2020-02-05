Michael Jackson tribute and Jay Mohr play Dover Downs in March

Michael Jackson tribute

DOVER — MJ Live, a Michael Jackson tribute concert, will take the stage at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, March 6.

Prices range from $25-$60.

Santana Jackson and Jalles Franca will appear as Michael Jackson. Mr. Franca has performed at private and corporate events, festivals and tribute shows throughout Las Vegas, Hollywood, Dubai and more.

The show features all his biggest hits including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It, “Dangerous’ and “Smooth Criminal.”

Comedian Jay Mohr

DOVER — Comedian, actor and author Jay Mohr will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, March 13 at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon. They can be purchased by visiting doverdowns.com. Prices range from $30-$75.

With a career that has spanned over three decades, Mr. Mohr has appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” in “Jerry Maguire” opposite Tom Cruise, and “Picture Perfect” with co-star Jennifer Aniston.

After 25 films and starring in his own series produced by Joel Silver and the late Ted Demme, “Action,” he starred in the CBS scripted comedy “Gary Unmarried,” which was on for two seasons.

Comedy Central named Mr. Mohr one of the 100 greatest stand-up comics of all time.