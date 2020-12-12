Mid-Atlantic Symphony to hold New Year’s Eve concert



EASTON, Md. — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will welcome the new year with a festive program featuring acclaimed mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez and discounted livestream gift tickets to allow patrons to share the concert with family members and friends.

The Dec. 31 non-subscription concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Church of God in Easton, with both virtual and live, socially distanced audiences.

Ms. Chavez is widely known for the role of Carmen, which she has performed with companies including the New York City Opera. Other roles with the New York City Opera have included Paula in Florencia en el Amazonas.

Ms. Chavez earned her master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music after studying at California State University-Hayward. She has been a member of opera companies in San Jose, CA and Sarasota, FL, and made her Carnegie Hall debut in Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo. Ms. Chavez is a founding member of Opera Collective, an independent opera company making operatic repertoire accessible throughout New York City.

Tickets to attend the New Year’s Eve performance as a member of the live, socially distanced audience of up to 150 individuals are $85, while supplies last. Individual tickets to view the concert livestream are $25. Gift tickets for the livestream are available at five for $100, a $25 savings from the individual ticket price.

All tickets include access to pre- and post-concert discussions led by Maestro Julien Benichou.

Tickets may be purchased online at the Orchestra’s website, midatlanticsymphony.org. For additional information, call 888-846-8600 or email info@midatlanticsymphony.org.

In addition to the Dec. 31 program, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s season includes concerts on March 4 and April 22, 2021.