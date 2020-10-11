Mid-Atlantic Symphony to perform Nov. 5



EASTON, Md. — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra continues its “Season Reimagined” on Nov. 5, performing works by celebrated European composers for both in-person and virtual audiences.

The 7:30 p.m. concert at the Church of God in Easton, Md., includes Antonio Vivaldi’s Lute Concerto in D Major and Concerto in G for Two Mandolins; Anton Arensky’s Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky; and Bela Bartok’s Divertimento for String Orchestra. Guests soloists are internationally acclaimed guitarists Thomas Viloteau and Alexandra Viloteau.

Tickets to attend the performance as a member of the live, socially distanced audience of up to 150 individuals are $45, while supplies last. Tickets to view the concert livestream are $15. Both in-person and virtual tickets include special pre- and post-concert events hosted by Maestro Benichou, as well as on-demand replays of the concert through Nov. 12.

In-person or livestream tickets may be purchased online at www.midatlanticsymphony.org. For additional information, email info@midatlanticsymphony.org or call 888-846-8600.