‘Mike-ro-scopic’ shows cardboard art at Gallery 37

MILFORD — “Mike-ro-scopic” is Michael Fleishman’s second solo show in Delaware, follwing his solo show, “Kitsch in Synch,” and group shows at Mispillion and Greater Millsboro Art Leagues.

It continues his exploration of his new direction: cardboard.

Mr. Fleishman is honored to be one of 19 recipients of a 2020 Individual Artist Fellowships awarded by the Delaware Division of the Arts. These pieces represent one of two Fellowship exhibitions he has been preparing.

A retired college art professor and freelance illustrator, Mr. Fleishman has been a guest lecturer at SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) and MCAD (Minneapolis College of Art and Design). He was a featured presenter at DesignWorld (How Magazine) and ICON4, plus served on the board of directors for ICON6.

A former contributing editor at The Artist’s Magazine, he has authored eight published books on illustration and design; “Starting Your Career as an Illustrator” was published in 2016 (Allworth Press). Mr. Fleishman teaches art and cartoon (and now, of course, cardboard) classes for kids at the Mispillion Art League in Milford. He is also an English Department writing tutor at Delaware Technical Community College in Dover.

The artist points out that while the support and cutout approach may be a change of pace, his “technique and materials, as well as subject matter, are natural extensions of my love for drawing and painting ductwork, machinery, robotic, and mechanical stuff.”

Mr. Fleishman says that his project taps into a material that is so ubiquitous and common, it’s often maligned as being inconsequential.

“I have always been into recycling and upcycling,” he states. “I was taught that you don’t need fancy tools or expensive papers to generate meaningful art. It’s my intention to manipulate this humble surface with ordinary tools to do just that.

“My whole career has been about opening up the doors of creativity for my students, clients, and, yes, for me. Thus, I am positively tickled to be now working in a material that is wonderfully simple and presents a simply wonderful challenge.”

Mr. Fleishman says that around town he has become known as “The Cardboard Guy” and, “I wear that title with pride,” he said.

“Mike-ro-scopic” runs from Friday to Nov. 6 at Gallery 37 on 8 S. Walnut St. in downtown Milford. For more information cal l(302) 265-2318.

The gallery is always open all Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment during the week, or you can text at the front door (413) 297- 2690 to inquire about coming in.