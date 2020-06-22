Millsboro Fourth of July celebration canceled

MILLSBORO – The 14th edition of a youthful Fourth of July tradition in Millsboro will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The rector and members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church announced Monday the cancellation of the children’s Celebration and Parade on July 4 due to restrictions and circumstances over the past months.



“We look forward to having a wonderful celebration next year.” said Gale White, event spokeswoman.

T

he event has been held annually on America’s Independence Day at the labyrinth of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.