Millsboro to hold Christmas parade, tree lighting

Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt welcomes attendees to the town’s 2019 tree lighting, caroling and post-parade celebration. The town this year plans to hold a Christmas parade and tree lighting Saturday, Dec. 5. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

MILLSBORO — Town of Millsboro officials, aiming to keep the holiday spirit alive and on display during the coronavirus pandemic, have invited those in Delmarva communities whose events have been canceled to their Christmas parade and tree lighting Saturday, Dec. 5.

While most coastal towns and cities and even many inland communities across Delmarva “have already decided to cancel their holiday happenings for 2020, the family-friendly town of Millsboro, recognizing the importance of continuing to return to ‘life’ as normal as quickly as reasonably possible, has chosen to move forward with modified versions of its Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony this year,” Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson announced this week.

“As I understand it, the town of Millsboro will be one of the very few cities in the area that will be having a Christmas parade in 2020,” said Mr. Hudson.

The Christmas parade will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the tree-lighting ceremony at the Millsboro Town Center.

Those who are interested in participating in the parade may request an application form by sending an e-mail to town@millsboro.org. Forms will be made available in late October.

On behalf of the town, Mr. Hudson extended thanks to Gov. John Carney as well as Jamie Mack and Heather Warren of the Delaware Division of Public Health for being “so easy to work with throughout the event plan approval process. Without a doubt, Christmas in Millsboro would not have been quite as magical for children and adults alike this year without their support.”

Mr. Hudson also recognized the work of Jamie Burk, assistant town manager, and Brian Calloway, chief of police for preparing plans that met the state’s requirements.