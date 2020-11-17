Milton Arts Guild announces special Holiday Market



MILTON — Milton Arts Guild will be open at their gallery location at 310 Walnut St. in Milton on Nov. 28 and 29, Dec. 5 and 6, 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Holiday Market.

Face masks and proper social distancing required. Original art on the walls and displays of small items for holiday gift-giving will be available at special prices for these weekends only. The special exhibition from MAG artists will be displayed for the Holiday Market only.

Miniature artwork, art prints, jewelry, glasswork, weaving, pottery, cards, ornaments, and all sorts of holiday décor will be available on tables and display cases.