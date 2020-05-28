Milton Arts Guild offers virtual Dollar Bill Origami

MILTON — Milton Arts Guild Dollar Bill Origami will be held on June 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom. The fee for this class is $8.

Participants will make dollars into a heart and shirt, if time permits, a surprise will be included in the presentation. You will need five dollars bills, the crisper the better, worn bills just don’t work. The denomination of the bill doesn’t matter.

Go to www.miltonartsguild.org to register and pay. We will send you the information, link, and password to join the Zoom session. Make sure you download the program from Zoom.com to your computer, tablet, or phone. After registration and payment, an email with the code to join the class will be sent.