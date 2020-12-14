Milton Theatre faces indefinite closure

MILTON — With the latest state regulations coming with new capacity restrictions for indoor events, the Milton Theatre announced Monday its indefinite closure. All future event ticket holders will be contacted via email with the status of the event and options that will be offered.

The theatre was at limited capacity since reopening in June with events and operations modified in accordance with state regulations. But with new restrictions, officials say it is no longer viable for the venue, performers, and contractors to remain open.



For more information about the “Milton Theatre COVID-19 Relief Fund”, visit miltontheatre.square.site.