Milton Theatre hosing Halloween at Quayside



MILTON — The Milton Theatre will hold a safe downtown Milton outdoor Halloween experience for all ages with live Music@Quayside, as they open their brand new outdoor stage to kids who would like to sing their favorite tunes for this fall event Oct. 29 at 6 p.m .

Come in costume and get a chance to win a prize.

Sign up in advance by emailing marketing@miltontheatre.com. Walk-up performers should arrive early to sign up for remaining spots (20 spots open). Each child 13 years of age and younger will get a trick-or-treat bag of candy to take home with them.

To perform, send an email to marketing@miltontheatre.com

The Milton Theatre Quayside features a beer garden serving beer, wine, and slushie spiked drinks; a food stall featuring Kobe beef hot dogs, jalapeno/cheese hot dogs, popcorn, fresh baked cookies & brownies, soft drinks, water.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased online at www.MiltonTheatre.com, via phone by calling 302-684-3038 or at the box office at 110 Union St.