Milton Theatre set to reopen on Jan. 22

MILTON — After renewed capacity restriction forced its temporary closure Dec. 11, the Milton Theatre is set for its second reopening during the pandemic era on Jan. 22.

Closely working with the Delaware Department of Health, Delmarva’s busiest live art venue will open its doors once again to limited capacity audiences with strict health and safety regulations in place. Face coverings are required with modified seating for social distancing.

Grace Field

Reopening weekend shows are:

•Next Big Star: Stand-Up Comedy Show

Jan. 22 at 8 p.m.

Headliner will be Jake Mattera with Sam Kap, Aaron Bell, Eddie Gallagher and Tyler Dark and hosted by Keith Purnell

•Boat House Row

Jan. 23 at 8 p.m.

The yacht rock cover band Boat House Row is Caniche Derstine, guitars, vocals; Mick Hillside, bass, vocals; Pete Mane, tenor/alto saxophones, clarinet, flute, vocals; Riley Hamlin, drums, vocals; Kenny Trout, vocals, piano; and Cougar Wessex, guitars, keyboards.

•Over The Rainbow: The Music Of Judy Garland with Broadway’s Grace Field

Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Award-winning performer Grace Field returns with the best and most nostalgic music of Judy Garland! She has an impressive resume of performances including “Oklahoma,” “Les Miserables,” “South Pacific,” “Carousel,” and more.

Tickets available for purchase online at MiltonTheatre.com. For individuals or groups larger than four, call the box office at 302-684-3038 for assistance.

The Milton Theatre is located at 110 Union St. in downtown Milton.