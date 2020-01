MILTON — Milton Theatre will screen the film classic “Gone With The Wind” for its 80th anniversary on Wednesday, January 15.

The tale of turbulent romance during the American Civil War and Reconstruction will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. as part of the Milton Theatre Art House Film Series.

Tickets are $8-$10. Purchase them at www.MiltonTheatre.com, via phone by calling 302-684-3038 or at the box office at 110 Union St.

