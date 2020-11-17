Mixed Media Class at the Rehoboth Art League



REHOBOTH BEACH — The Rehoboth Art League is offering a “Painting the Sacred: A Mixed Media Mandala” on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local artist Barbara Buford will teach participants the step-by-step mixed media process. Students will begin the painting by creating a collaged background using lots of colorful papers. Acrylic paint and inks will be added on top of the papers and stencils will be used to add the Mandala.

The cost of the class is $90 per person. Class size will be kept small so social distancing can take place. Masks must be worn. To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at 227-8408 ext. 112. This class will be held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.