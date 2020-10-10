Music at Milton Theatre this weekend





MILTON — The Milton Theatre presents Last Child: Aerosmith Concert Experience today at 8 p.m.

The Aerosmith tribute show featuring Steven Tyler impersonator Bobby Mann performing the best of Aerosmith from the early days to the present hits.

Saturday will be Quayside@Nite with Plead The 5th along with First Responders Night at 7 p.m.

Some members of Plead The 5th are former and current first responders. The band will be playing the hits of today and familiar songs of yesterday!

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Cody Munzert, Charlie Hannagan, Rory Flynn will host the Jazz & Blues Open Jam.

Come and sign up to play with the band, or sit back and enjoy the music.

Purchase tickets online at www.MiltonTheatre.com, via phone by calling 302-684-3038 or at the box office at 110 Union St. All events are still limited to 30% capacity for social distancing.