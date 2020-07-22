‘My Delaware’ on exhibit at Mispillion Art League

MILFORD — Mispillion Art League’s new exhibit, the annual “My Delaware” will run through Sept. 12 at MAL, 5 N Walnut St., Milford.

As part of the exhibit, there is also a display of work by featured artist, photographer Robert J. Neary. He has a long history in the field of photography, starting at age 8 with his father’s Leica camera. As a young man prior to embarking on a career in medical imaging, he found himself in Europe working for the Argentinian daily newspaper La Razon and British motoring magazines Auto Race and Rally and Auto Enthusiast.

He has also been a regular contributor of photographs for Prancing Horse, the magazine of the Ferrari Club of America, and in 2013 received a second-place award in the Ferrari SPA “Shoot Your Passion and Win” photo competition.

After retiring, he and his wife Jennifer moved to Delaware and joined MAL. Robert is also a member of several photography groups on Facebook and posts photos every day. He enjoys taking photographs of the wonderful Delmarva wildlife as well as car shows, air shows, and of course, his family and dogs.

The art league is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.